Boomer and Gregg were happy to welcome Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan as the new WFAN morning show’s very first guest, and it was pretty clear the executive understood the importance of the moment.

The guys asked Maccagnan a multitude of questions about what’s in store for the offseason, including the possibility of bringing back Josh McCown in 2018 as either the starting quarterback or as a mentor. They also inquired about the uncertain status of defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, and Christian Hackenberg’s future with the franchise.

Later, Maccagnan was asked about receiving a contract extension despite his team winning just 10 games over the last two seasons, what it’s like working with head coach Todd Bowles, what may be the battle plan for the draft, and his unhealthy love for coffee.

