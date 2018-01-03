Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti opened the “hump day” edition of their wildly entertaining radio program by railing on the Knicks, after Kristaps Porzingis & Co. put forth a lackluster effort against the visiting Spurs on Tuesday night.

The Knicks lost 100-91 to fall to 18-19 on the season. Needless to say, the guys are beginning to get concerned.

Porzingis scored just 13 points and shot 5-of-19 from the floor. Boomer said he thinks the Latvian star has “hit a wall,” while Gio questioned if perhaps he is less than 100 percent. Either way, one has to wonder if we’re seeing the beginning of the end to what was quite a feel-good story with this team to begin the season.

New York has dropped five of six overall and has just three road wins. Making matters worse, the Knicks have a slew of games away from Madison Square Garden coming.

