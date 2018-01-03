EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants are kicking off their interviews for a new coach Wednesday by sitting down with Steve Spagnuolo, according to multiple reports.

Spagnuolo, 58, spent the past three seasons as the Giants’ defensive coordinator and served as interim head coach for the final four games this season after Ben McAdoo was fired. He was also the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 2007-08, helping the team win Super Bowl XLII.

Spagnuolo parlayed his success in his first stint with the Giants into a head coaching job with the St. Louis Rams. He, however, went just 10-38 with the Rams before being fired.

He went 1-3 as Big Blue’s interim head coach, and his defense was ranked 31st in the NFL, allowing 373.2 yards per game.

When John Mara announced last month that McAdoo had been fired and Spagnuolo had been named interim head coach, the Giants co-owner said Spagnuolo would be considered for the position full-time.

He’s widely considered to be a long shot for the job, but Spagnuolo made it clear this week he very much wants the gig.

MORE: Palladino: Giants Should Keep These 5 Core Guys, Lose Everyone Else

“It’s always been something in my heart for a long time,” he said, according to NJ.com.

The Giants interviewed Spagnuolo two years ago after Tom Coughlin stepped down. They instead hired McAdoo, who retained Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator.

The Giants have reportedly also scheduled interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, former Broncos assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. They also are interested in Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, according to reports.