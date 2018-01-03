NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday night for a gunwoman who shot another woman in the thigh as she tried to break up a fight outside a Harlem funeral chapel.
The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, outside the Unity Funeral Chapel, at 2352 Frederick Douglass Blvd., police said.
The woman was trying to break up a fight between two people, and one of them took out a gun and shot her, police said.
The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, and the gunwoman ran off, police said.
The suspect was described as a black female between 35 and 45 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 190 to 210 pounds, with a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white strings, black pants, and white and black sneakers.
Police have released a surveillance photo and video of the suspect.
