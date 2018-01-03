HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two suspected teen gang members are accused of fatally shooting an innocent father on Christmas as he went to pick up his daughter from a train station on Long Island, authorities said.

Shamiq Sullins, 16, of 100 Terrace Avenue, Hempstead was arraigned Wednesday on second-degree murder charges in the death of 35-year-old Rafael Cepeda. He is charged as an adult and is being held without bail.

Authorities are still looking for the suspected gunman identified as 17-year-old Antoine Foster.

“Antoine Foster still at large we have not recovered the weapon. He may still have it,” said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Police said the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Cepeda was on his way to pick up his 11-year-old daughter from the Long Island Rail Road station in Hempstead when Sullins and Foster fired at suspected gang members in a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Christmas, police said.

“I got a 35 year old father that left his house on Christmas Day after wrapping his daughter’s gifts. He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter because two individuals that are both Blood members were shooting at a rival gang here in Nassau County,” Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Family and friends want justice.

“I think he should turn himself in cause it’s just a matter of time. There’s nowhere for you to go. So it’s a matter of time before you’re brought to justice and you need to pay for your crime,” one woman said.

Authorities said Foster is considered armed and dangerous.

Meantime friends have started a GoFundMe page for the victim’s daughter.