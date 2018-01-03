NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Most people know to stock up on groceries before a big storm, but have you gotten your home and vehicle ready, too?

CBS2’s Elise Finch caught up with shoppers Wednesday at a Home Depot in Elmont, Nassau County.

“The calcium chloride pellets and a good aluminum shovel,” one man said.

“Ice melt and gas for the snowblower,” another added.

Assistant store manager Russell Cumberbatch told Finch that when it comes to prepping your home, his hot tip is to use snow melt on the stairs and walkways before it even starts snowing.

“So when it starts to snow a lot, you’re already melting from the beginning,” he said. “And after it snows and you shovel, you sprinkle down a coating on top of the concrete, and it will melt away up to -25 degrees.”

Others said it’s not just about getting the right tools. It’s also known what to do with them.

Some suggested coating your shovel, for example, to help it work better.

“WD40 on a shovel is really helpful. It helps the snow from sticking to the shovel,” said one man.

Some said you can also use cooking spray to coat your shovel for easier cleanup.

One trick for your car – spray a mixture of two parts white vinegar and one part water onto your windshield to prevent icing.

Of course, if you have to drive, you should make sure your windshield wiper blades are new and the wiper fluid is topped off.

When it comes to the way your car runs – or if it runs at all – the biggest thing you can do is check the battery.

“The colder it is, the weaker the battery becomes. So if you have a battery that’s 50 percent charged, when it gets subjected to the cold temperature, it becomes extremely weak and won’t be able to perform,” said Rich Papile, of 54th Street Auto Center.

He also said you should check your tires. Make sure you have snow tires or all-season tires, and check your tread depth and air pressure.

Finally, make sure you have a full tank of gas, so you aren’t stranded out in the cold.