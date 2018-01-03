Filed Under:Central Park, Wild Bird Fund

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two workers for a company that normally treats birds as pests to be eradicated instead became saviors when they rescued a Long-eared owl that had apparently struck a building in midtown Manhattan.

Barry Beck, vice president of the pest control company Assured Environments, and employee Paul Abbatantuono, spotted the owl lying on a 14th floor setback while responding to a call last week.

The pair wrapped the injured foot-long owl in a fleece jacket and brought her via subway to the Wild Bird Fund, a non-profit that rehabilitates sick and injured wildlife in New York City.

The owl’s eye was swollen and after a couple of days of care, the bird was released in Central Park under Monday’s supermoon.

Long-eared owls can be recognized by their distinctive ear tufts that point straight up like exclamation marks.

