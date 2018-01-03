1010 WINS-When an Illinois news anchor showed up for work on New Year’s Day, she thought she’d simply be doing the news and weather — a marriage proposal was the furthest thing from her mind.
As WSIL-TV reporter Evie Allen was doing her live segment her co-anchor, “Weather Warrior” Tony Laubach, had a little surprise in store. Laubach says he’s got some breaking weather news to report, explaining that they were getting reports of ice and that it was coming “around the corner as we speak.”
That’s when Allen’s boyfriend walked onto the set with a bouquet of flowers and a ring in his hand.
“You know that I love you and I have something that I wanted to ask you,” he says with a smile as Allen listens on. “So, Evie — will you marry me?”
Allen said “yes” without even thinking twice and then joked, “who’s ready for breaking weather?!” After the couple shared a hug and a kiss on live TV, “Weather Warrior” Laubach then resumed his weather report as Allen attempted to regain her composure.
“It’s going to be an awesome new year,” Allen says at the end of the segment. “I will try to be back at 7:23 with more news and weather!”
Congratulations to this adorable couple.
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana