NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Niagara Falls is one place the nation’s deep freeze is as much seen as it is felt.
The cold snap has nearly frozen over the American side of the falls, making it look like a glacier.
Mist from the surging waters has been freezing instantly on everything it touches, coating trees, walkways, cliffs and overlooks in a dreamy, brilliant white. Visitors hardy enough to withstand the bone-chilling cold are treated to snapshots and selfies in a winter wonderland.
Although everything around them freezes, the three waterfalls that make up the natural attraction between the United States and Canada continue to flow and churn up the frosty mist.
The westerly wind usually blows it toward the U.S. side, National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Welch said, where the moisture wraps every inch of the landscape in white.
