NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Penn Station was packed Wednesday evening as NJ TRANSIT trains were subjected to major delays during the afternoon rush.

The Northeast Corridor, New Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris and Essex, and Montclair-Boonton lines were all experiencing delays Wednesday evening.

An announcement around 5:40 p.m. indicated that the delays amounted to 25 minutes, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

It was the night before a major snowstorm, and people were trying to get out of New York City and home to New Jersey. But the waiting area was absolutely crammed and jam packed with people.

NJ TRANSIT reported it was an Amtrak overhead switch issue in Secaucus, and was expected to be resolved. It was not clear whether the switch issue was weather-related.

