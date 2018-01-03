CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some New Jersey high school students have earned high marks for their winter heroics.

North Bergen High School football players volunteered on New Year’s Eve to help the North Bergen Police Department and New Jersey Humane Society rescue three shivering dogs that were abandoned in an industrial area near Tonnelly Avenue.

“It’s very impressive that all these high schoolers came together and took the time to do this,” Kaley Nugent, with St. Ubert’s Animal Center in Madison, told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.

Someone spotted the 9-month-old Rottweiler mix pups trying to stay warm on a filthy blanket. It took 12 hours to round them up.

They’re now safe and healthy at St. Ubert’s, and soon they’ll be in need of a loving family to adopt them.

“They’re good. When they came in, understandably, they were really nervous,” said Nugent. “They were out there for a couple days and with this weather you can imagine that was terrifying.”

The dogs — two boys and a girl — are black and tawny with big, adorable eyes, Adams reported.

Humane officials hope everyone will keep an eye out for abandoned animals during this brutally cold stretch.

