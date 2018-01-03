Storm Watch: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic1010 WINS | WCBS 880
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says it is aware of and investigating what’s being described as “ISIS selfies” posted on social media.

One photo shows a man standing at the snowy corner of 79th Street and Fifth Avenue with the Metropolitan Museum of Art behind him. He’s wearing a scarf with the logo of the ISIS terror group on it.

The caption says, “We are in your backyard.”

Another photo, taken during warmer weather, shows a man holding a smartphone displaying the ISIS logo with One World Trade Center in the background.

Experts say sometimes such images are genuine, sometimes they are photoshopped, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

The NYPD says it’s investigating, but there are no credible threats related to New York City.

