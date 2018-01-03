Storm Watch: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic1010 WINS | WCBS 880
Filed Under:Local TV, Mega Millions, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.

Players have until 10 p.m. Wednesday to spend $2 for a chance at the big prize, awarded to anyone matching five white balls drawn from one drum and a red Powerball drawn from another. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

It’s the biggest Powerball jackpot since a $758.7 million prize won last August.

The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be $291 million, which would be trimmed further by taxes.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game now offers a grand prize of $418 million. The next drawing for that game is Friday.

“Get out there and get in the games,” said New Jersey Lottery Acting Executive Director John M. White. “This is a chance to start 2018 as a multi-millionaire if you win tonight’s Powerball jackpot and to become a ‘Mega Millionaire’ if you win both tonight and Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot.”

The odds of winning both are one in 88 quadrillion.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch