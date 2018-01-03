NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize.
Players have until 10 p.m. Wednesday to spend $2 for a chance at the big prize, awarded to anyone matching five white balls drawn from one drum and a red Powerball drawn from another. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.
It’s the biggest Powerball jackpot since a $758.7 million prize won last August.
The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be $291 million, which would be trimmed further by taxes.
Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game now offers a grand prize of $418 million. The next drawing for that game is Friday.
“Get out there and get in the games,” said New Jersey Lottery Acting Executive Director John M. White. “This is a chance to start 2018 as a multi-millionaire if you win tonight’s Powerball jackpot and to become a ‘Mega Millionaire’ if you win both tonight and Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot.”
The odds of winning both are one in 88 quadrillion.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)