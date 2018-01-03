NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow is expected to move in overnight as the bitter cold continues to grip the Tri-State area.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Suffolk County and parts of southern Connecticut through Thursday night. Forecasters say six to nine inches of snow is possible with winds gusting as high as 45 mph to 50 mph.

New York City, Nassau, southern Westchester and Fairfield counties are under a winter storm watch from late Wednesday through Thursday evening. Three to six inches of snow could fall in those areas with 35 mph to 45 mph wind gusts.

Wondering about the timing of tomorrow's troubling weather? Here you go… pic.twitter.com/cVyBU9KEah — John Elliott (@JohnElliottTV) January 3, 2018

In the city, the Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, meaning snow equipment will be ready to handle the winter weather.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 6 pm. Our snow fighting equipment will be ready for the winter weather. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/CGiqnzvn1E — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 3, 2018

Both Delta and United Airlines are also allowing travelers to rebook flights.

Due to forecasted weather in the Northeast, we’ve issued a travel waiver for January 4-5, 2018. See more here: https://t.co/kMGRppg0sT — Delta (@Delta) January 2, 2018

A travel waiver has been issued for the Mid-Atlantic U.S. ahead of the anticipated winter storm: https://t.co/LxaCS8A5UU. — United (@united) January 3, 2018

The frigid temperatures in our area also continues to cause trouble and heating experts are working around the clock.

“People are not getting heat where they normally do or the frozen pipes start to happen,” said Mike O’Brien with Pteri’s Plumbing & Heating. “It’s been constant.”

New forecast ❄️ numbers for tomorrow for you… Get ready pic.twitter.com/ODt7IHIHI2 — John Elliott (@JohnElliottTV) January 3, 2018

Just walking outside in the frigid temperatures can be a painful experience.

“I have never felt the cold like I’m feeling it in these last few days,” one man said.