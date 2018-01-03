NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow is expected to move in overnight as the bitter cold continues to grip the Tri-State area.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Suffolk County and parts of southern Connecticut through Thursday night. Forecasters say six to nine inches of snow is possible with winds gusting as high as 45 mph to 50 mph.
New York City, Nassau, southern Westchester and Fairfield counties are under a winter storm watch from late Wednesday through Thursday evening. Three to six inches of snow could fall in those areas with 35 mph to 45 mph wind gusts.
In the city, the Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, meaning snow equipment will be ready to handle the winter weather.
Both Delta and United Airlines are also allowing travelers to rebook flights.
The frigid temperatures in our area also continues to cause trouble and heating experts are working around the clock.
“People are not getting heat where they normally do or the frozen pipes start to happen,” said Mike O’Brien with Pteri’s Plumbing & Heating. “It’s been constant.”
Just walking outside in the frigid temperatures can be a painful experience.
“I have never felt the cold like I’m feeling it in these last few days,” one man said.