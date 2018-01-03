Storm Watch: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic1010 WINS | WCBS 880
1010 WINS– Let’s just say that Lauren May was a little more than overjoyed after winning a popular online game show.

The HQ trivia app has taken over the world’s lunch hour and bedtime with thousands of people playing on the app to win money — twice a day, normally at 3 P.M. and 9 P.M.

The 12 questions are notoriously hard, so our protagonist Lauren initially thought she answered wrong… but when she saw she got them all right, she completely lost it!

Look… don’t judge. Even if it was only for $11.30, a win’s a win!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

