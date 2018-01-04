By Marie Flounoy

Staying healthy in New York City can be tough! Whether you’re turning over a new leaf for the New Year or eating right is already ingrained in your lifestyle, there are plenty of restaurants that can you meet or stick with your objectives. If you don’t have time to meal prep or cook healthy, start the most important meal of the day at these five local eateries in New York City.

Bubby’s

73 Gansevoort St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 206-6200

www.bubbys.com/menu

Boasting two locations in the city, Bubby’s, located in Tribeca and on the Highline uses locally sourced ingredients to create American favorites. Stop by either location between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to devour Bubby’s various breakfast options from avocado toast, autumn oatmeal, a classic omelet, and more. Since 1990 (over 26 years) Bubby’s prides itself in assuring their customers know everything about the food on their extensive menu, from where it came from, who grew it, and that’s made from scratch borrowing bits of inspiration from international cuisines.

The Good Sort

5 Doyers St.

New York, NY 10013

(646) 895-9301

, or lattes, including their Instagram worthy fresh pressed juices, for those who like their breakfast on the go. The Good Sort is a small, yet hip vegan cafe serving up a color-inspired menu with dishes and beverages that are good for you and your body. Open for business at 8 a.m. daily, get your fix of their signature fruit bowls, teas, and proclaimed customer favorites – including the black waffle (made from activated charcoal), turmeric congee , or lattes, including their Instagram worthy rainbow latte . The restaurant also serves up vegan and gluten-free treats made from scratch andfresh pressed juices, for those who like their breakfast on the go.

Agavi

72 E. 7th Street

New York, NY 10003

(212) 390-8042

www.agavijuice.com

While there are a flood of juice bars in New York, Agavi, is worth trying. Agavi’s framework and overall mission is built on “health being valuable than wealth” in which is transferred into their distinctive menu of 100-percent vegan, delicious organic healthy raw products. Ideal for those on the go, Agavi offers a variety of healthy favorites from gluten-free oatmeal, shots, protein shakes, juices, and even juice cleanse.

Roots Cafe

639 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(615) 419-7877

Fostered on a community, coffee and culture, The Roots Cafe, is a cash-only cafe located in South Slope. You’ll feel at home at this cozy cafe for your fix of a quick bite to eat and/or coffee. The menu features locally sourced coffee, baked treats, delicious vegan breakfast burritos, and a variety of delicious hot and iced teas. In addition, to being a hub a bite to eat (for also lunch and dinner), the cafe also supports the local artists, don’t be surprised if you spot art throughout the cafe most likely from local visual artists and the monthly music and poetry nights are totally worthwhile.

The Organic Grill

123 1st Ave.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 477-7177

Offering a menu dedicated to delicious vegan cuisine, The Organic Grill is perfect for a hearty breakfast any time of the day near the East Village. The breakfast options include an egg or tofu omelet with a choice of your favorite fillings, Huevos Rancheros, and super seed waffles – wash it down with fresh coconut juice or kombucha. The Organic Grill also serves up lunch, dinner, and offers online ordering and delivery throughout New York.

