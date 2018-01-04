NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters are dealing with some delays and suspensions as they brave the whipping winds and fast-falling snow to get to work.

NYC Ferry has suspended service on its Rockaway and South Brooklyn routes.

Good morning NYC Ferry riders! Today we'll have a high of 26F but it will snow and be very windy! Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph and can occasionally gust over 50 mph. Download our NYC Ferry App to track our vessels or visit our website for service updates: https://t.co/HbY0Lehpst pic.twitter.com/A4Be69xG2e — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) January 4, 2018

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was also reporting delays on the subways and buses, as well as Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains. Motorists are also being asked to reduce speeds on MTA bridges.

“We have snow blowers out, we’re fully staffed, we’ve got our rail heaters working out on Long Island, we’ve got four deicer trains running, we’ve got our railbound jet blowers going. So we’re as prepared as we can be but we’ve been well informed by Mother Nature in the past so we’re going to be keeping a close eye on this storm,” MTA Executive Director Ronnie Hakim told 1010 WINS.

NJ TRANSIT bus service to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal was seeing delays of up to 45 minutes during the morning rush hour. The agency is cross honoring tickets systemwide.

NJ TRANSIT Bus, Rail and Light Rail are cross honoring passes/tickets SYSTEM WIDE due to weather conditions. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 4, 2018

The inclement weather was also causing delays and detours on Nassau Inter-County Express buses.