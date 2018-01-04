Storm Watch: Live Updates | Watch LiveForecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
If general manager Dave Gettleman and the Giants are planning on using the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Eli Manning’s replacement, they received some good news on Wednesday night.

That’s because both USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen declared themselves eligible.

Boomer & Gio got things started Thursday morning by discussing the Giants’ situation and wondered what might become of Manning when the dust eventually settles.

Have a listen above.

