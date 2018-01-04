Storm Watch: Live Updates | Watch LiveForecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Boomer and Gregg were thrilled to get a visit from Jerome Bettis on Thursday morning.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer managed to make his way to the WFAN studio, despite some less-than-ideal weather conditions, on behalf of Land O’Lakes Farm Bowl.

After settling in, Bettis talked glowingly about his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. “The Bus” discussed their chances of getting to Super Bowl LII, a task that would almost certainly require them to beat their old nemesis, the New England Patriots, in the AFC Championship game, should both make it.

Later, Bettis talked about Ryan Shazier’s devastating injury, James Harrison signing with the hated Pats, playing for Bill Cowher, and much more.

