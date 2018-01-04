Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Jerry Recco returned from Indiana at 1 a.m. and saw that he had a flat tire, so he opted to sleep on an air mattress in Boomer’s office.
Most mere mortals would be discouraged by that type of situation, but not the “maven.”
Jerry returned to his update perch on Thursday morning as if he had slept like a normal human being and proceeded to do his thing with a professionalism few can match. Click on the audio player below to hear about another Knicks loss, a great win by the Nets, a dismal showing from the Rangers, and a whole lot more.