Filed Under:Brendan Byrne

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne has died at 93.

Byrne was a Democrat who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed.

He served as governor from 1974 to 1982.

For the rest of his life afterward, Byrne continued to be an active voice and has weighed in on issues including subsequent gubernatorial races and controversies in the athletics department at Rutgers University.

