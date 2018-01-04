NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A thirteenth person has been pronounced dead from injuries in a tragic fire in the Bronx in late December.
Holt Francis, 27, was pronounced dead Thursday after being injured in the Dec. 28 fire in a building on Prospect Avenue at 185th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx.
The other 12 people who died in the fire were identified as Shantay Young, 19; Karen Francis, 37; Kylie Francis, 2; Charmela Francis, 7; Maria Batiz, 58; Amora Batiz, 7 months; Gabriel Yaw Sarkookie, 47; Emmanuel Mensah, 28; Justice Opoku, 54; Solomon Donkor, 49; William Donkor, age not listed; and Hannah Donkor, 17.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the day after the blaze that a 3 1/2-year-old boy who was playing with the burners on the stove in a first floor apartment of the building caused the fire.
Nigro said the fire quickly spread up the stairs, but said there was nothing structurally about the building that was unusua