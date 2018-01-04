Storm Watch: Live Updates | Watch LiveForecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
1010 WINS-There are quite a few animals at Chicago Zoological Society’s Brookfield Zoo who don’t seem to be too bothered by the plunging temperatures the country has been experiencing lately.

Especially when there are treats (and trees?) involved.

dsc 6568 These Zoo Animals Are Enjoying the Wintry Weather Way More Than You

(Provided photo: Brookfield Zoo)

dsc 6841 These Zoo Animals Are Enjoying the Wintry Weather Way More Than You

(Provided photo: Brookfield Zoo)

The zoo’s bison herd, Amur tigers, polar bear (obviously!), and even the African painted dog pack were treated to repurposed holiday trees, some decorated with delicious and nutritious treats.

dsc 7012 These Zoo Animals Are Enjoying the Wintry Weather Way More Than You

(Provided photo: Brookfield Zoo)

With free admission for guests who visit in January and February on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, winter is wonderland at the Brookfield Zoo.

Keep up with the Brookfield Zoo and the Chicago Zoological Society via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and their official website.

-Joe Cingrana

