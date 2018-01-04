NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Wind-whipped snow is slowing the morning commute across New Jersey and forcing many schools to close.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday along the Jersey shore and for portions of central and southern New Jersey.

Forecasters say 8 to 12 inches of snow are possible with northerly winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph along the immediate coast causing whiteout conditions. The strong winds could down trees and power lines.

Road crews are out, but the snow continues to cover the paths that the plows have cleared. On the Garden State Parkway heading south, visibility was poor with near whiteout conditions at some points, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Monmouth County officials say they have more than 225 plows out working the roadways.

“We are seeing some heavy winds, particularly along the coast,” Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told CBS2. “If you don’t have to be out, don’t be out.”

Heavy snow was seen in Atlantic City early Thursday morning, where strong winds were blowing the snow already on the ground.

NJ TRANSIT bus, rail and light rail are cross honoring passes/tickets system wide due to the storm.

New Jersey has authorized a two-hour delayed opening from normal start times for all non-essential state employees.

