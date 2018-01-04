NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools are closed as a massive snowstorm bears down on the area.

The city is under a winter storm warning with 5 to 8 inches of snow possible Thursday.

“We expect strong winds as well,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. “If you can use mass transit as an alternative, that’s better.”

The Sanitation Department said it will have 2,300 workers on 12-hour shifts and 693 salt spreaders ready to tackle the winter weather.

The city’s Emergency Management Department issued a hazardous travel advisory, saying the heaviest snow is expected to fall during the morning commute.

Officials have urged people to stay off the roads or stay home if possible, but many were forced to head into work early Thursday morning.

“I’ve got to do it, it’s ugly,” one man waiting for a bus told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris. ”

⚠️ WEATHER ADVISORY: Due to expected severe weather conditions, all New York City public schools will be CLOSED Thursday, January 4, 2018. After-school programs, adult education, YABC programs, and PSAL activities are also cancelled. pic.twitter.com/HoxeJZUcTx — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) January 3, 2018

Alternate side parking rules are suspended Thursday and Friday.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York will also be closed Thursday. Federal court locations in Manhattan, White Plains and Poughkeepsie will all be closed.

Individual court chambers are to be contacted for the status of any scheduled proceedings.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said debris and de-icing trains were ready to go throughout the system and normal service was expected as conditions warrant.

Amtrak also reported that it is running a modified schedule between New York and Boston on Thursday, with a reduced frequency for Acela Express and Northeast Regional Service. Shuttle service between Springfield, Massachusetts and New Haven, Connecticut will also operate on a modified schedule.