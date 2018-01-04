NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap UFC 219 from head to toe and plot out what they believe is next for the card’s big winners.

The fellas also talk about a troubling issue with MMA judging and nonsensical scorecards.

Since her incredible knockout of Ronda Rousey in late 2015, Holly Holm has been struggling, losing four of her last five fights. The former champ is now in the UFC’s featherweight division (145 pounds), but is 0-2 in the heavier weight class. Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s destruction of Holm appeared imminent from the start as she is thought to be one of the greatest women’s fighters of all-time.

There are no UFC events this weekend, but there will be eight straight weeks of action starting Jan. 14. Also, stay tuned as the guys hit the road for UFC 220 in Boston at the end of the month.

Have a listen above.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)