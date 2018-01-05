Justin Lewis
Meteorologist
We’re expecting sub-zero “feels like” temps this afternoon courtesy of an unseasonably cold air mass and punishing winds. At best, it will only feel like -5° or so — protect that skin!
We’ll plunge into an even colder night around the area with record lows in jeopardy. We’ll likely fall short of the record here in the city, but a low of 3° is still in reach. Bundle up!
It’s more of the same tomorrow with decent looking skies, but cold, windy conditions persist. Expect a high of about 12°, but even during the warmest part of the day it will only feel like -10 to -5°!
We’ll be in record territory once again on Sunday morning with Central Park bottoming out at 0 to 5° (the current record for the date is 4° set back in 2014). Thankfully, the winds will start to die down on Sunday, but it will still be rather frigid out there with wind chills of only -5 to 15°.
Keep warm, and play it safe out there this weekend!