NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An American Airlines jet has landed safely after it was forced to return to John F. Kennedy Airport Friday after a report of an engine fire.

American Airlines Flight 2681 had taken off for Cancun, Mexico just after 1 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after returned to the airport about 20 minutes later.

A photo tweeted by the Port Authority PBA showed the plane sitting on the snowy tarmac.

The aircraft landed without incident and there was no evidence of fire, according to the union that represents Port Authority police officers.

The airline said the plane returned due to a possible mechanical issue.

