NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bitter cold air sweeping across the Tri-State area is slowing the process of digging out from a major snowstorm that blanketed the region.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until Saturday morning with the temperatures feeling like it’s between 10 to 20 below zero is some spots.

The storm Thursday brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding and caused school and business closings and airline and rail service cancellations or reductions.

More seasonable weather is expected to return early next week with temperatures in the high 30s on Monday.

