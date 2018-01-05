Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Austin Seferian-Jenkins visited Boomer & Gio on Friday morning to talk some football.
After allowing producer extraordinaire Al Dukes to try his jacket on, the Jets’ big tight end took the high road with regard to some questionable replay calls he was involved in this season.
Seferian-Jenkins also talked about impending free agency, his battle with addiction and what life is like today, how much he enjoys playing for Todd Bowles, and a whole lot more.
