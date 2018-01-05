Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
The New England Patriots’ saga dragged well into Jerry Recco’s update, with the guys discussing Tom Brady, his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, and what the future might hold for Bill Belichick.
When the topic actually switched to the New York-area local teams, Jerry offered up the latest on the Islanders and Devils, who both lost Thursday night.
The Isles fell behind big in the second period before losing to the Flyers, 6-4 in Philadelphia. New York has dropped four in a row and is now on the outside looking in at the Eastern Conference playoff race.
The Devils, who sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, also lost their fourth straight, 4-3 at Dallas.
Jerry also previewed Wildcard Weekend and offered some nuggets on the Knicks.