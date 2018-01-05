Bitter Cold After Snowstorm: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Gregg’s recent run-in with Steve Somers was quite something, and the story behind it was Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

WFAN’s newest radio duo closed their first official week on the air with a stellar show. Boomer and Gregg discussed a bombshell report out of New England that says there are cracks in the Patriots’ once-impenetrable power structure. The guys also talked to a friend of Kristaps Porzingis about the Knicks star’s fatigue issues.

Later, Gio sold his soul to the Devils, there was a conversation about new Mets manager Mickey Callaway, Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins stopped by for a chat, and the guys offered up their NFL Wild Card Weekend picks.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch