Gregg’s recent run-in with Steve Somers was quite something, and the story behind it was Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
WFAN’s newest radio duo closed their first official week on the air with a stellar show. Boomer and Gregg discussed a bombshell report out of New England that says there are cracks in the Patriots’ once-impenetrable power structure. The guys also talked to a friend of Kristaps Porzingis about the Knicks star’s fatigue issues.
Later, Gio sold his soul to the Devils, there was a conversation about new Mets manager Mickey Callaway, Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins stopped by for a chat, and the guys offered up their NFL Wild Card Weekend picks.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!