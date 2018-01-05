Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
With clouds of uncertainty suddenly hovering over the New England Patriots, Boomer & Gio had plenty to say on this “Football Friday” edition of the WFAN Morning Show.
The guys responded to an in-depth ESPN report that says there is serious friction among the Patriots’ three biggest stars — quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.
Boomer and Gregg wondered if perhaps Belichick could end up as the Giants’ next head coach when the dust settles. They also speculated on what role Alex Guerrero, Brady’s trainer and business partner, might have in the reported unrest.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.