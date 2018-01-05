1010 WINS– Boston was rocked with record snowfall and historic flooding after a massive storm took hold of the northeast this week, but despite the frozen conditions, some professional athletes were spotted getting in some work as the wind whipped.
The New England Patriots and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown proved that the phrase “no days off” is a lifestyle.
Jaylen stepped out into the icy cold to practice his free throw…
…and the New England Patriots were spotted doing some brisk walking in the snowy tundra, likely on their way to a much more forgiving place to practice.
Leave it to Boston to prove that neither blizzard nor blistering wind can stop these players from scoring a win!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana