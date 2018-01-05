NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Clinton Foundation is under federal investigation.
An inquiry has been launched following corruption allegations.
The FBI is examining if donors were promised special favors for their contributions while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.
There’s no word if any new evidence has surfaced to prompt the investigation, 1010 WINS reported.
A representative for the foundation issued a statement that called the allegations “false.”
The investigation is reportedly being led by the FBI’s field office in Little Rock, Arkansas and is being overseen by the U.S. attorney in that state.