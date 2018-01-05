1010 WINS– “Thank you just doesn’t even seem enough. A huge thank you!”
Thanks to the kindness of strangers, Marlene Martens is still with us and she’s showing her thanks to the civilians and law enforcement professionals who jumped into action.
In a video posted on the St. Louis County Police Department’s Facebook page, Marlene says “I was told I had cardiac arrest — sitting right there — but I do not remember any of it.”
Back in June of 2017, Martens was at the St. Louis Police Department registering for a conceal-carry permit when she went into cardiac arrest. Four St. Louis County employees and two nearby civilians quickly assessed her situation and found she was without a pulse. Officer Marie Heiple then started chest compressions and advised her partner to call the paramedics.
See Also: Watch Coast Guard Rescue 89-Year-Old Man Trapped In Sinking Vehicle
“I had a one percent chance of making it, even with what happened here, and a half percent chance of walking out of the hospital,” says Martens about her experience. “If I would have been at home, I would have never made it.”
After months of recovery, Martens returned to the same station where she nearly died to thank the officers who saved her life. “They’re amazing,” says Martens. “I know they’re trained for this, but I’m sure it’s never happened before here.”
The officers and civilians who came to Martens’ aid have since been recognized for their life-saving actions at a county Board of Police Commissioner’s meeting.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana