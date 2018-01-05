JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Jersey City police lieutenant was killed Friday morning after being hit by a car on the New Jersey Turnpike.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. near exit 14.
Lt. Christopher Robateau was on his way to work when he got out of his car to help someone and was hit by another car, Mayor Steve Fulop said on Twitter.
“We consider him on duty in JC being that he was looking to help someone which is what we want all JC officers to do all the time,” he said.
A city spokesperson said the 49-year-old Robateau is a 23-year veteran. He was married with three children.
Officials are expected to release more details later Friday.