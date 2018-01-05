NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire on two sides of the same street in Newark.
The four-alarm fire started around 3:30 a.m. Friday in a row of wood-frame houses on 14th Street and then apparently jumped across the block to burn more homes in heavy winds.
Cars on the block are also on fire and wires are down as smoke continues to engulf the entire intersection.
Newark Fire Department says they have had some trouble accessing the fire hydrants and has been requesting help from other towns, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.
There are also reports of other fires in Newark as well.
No word yet on any injuries.
