NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rail commuters are facing some delays and possible cancellations Friday as the Tri-State area digs out from a major winter storm.

Metro-North says it is operating on a reduced weekday schedule with some combined and cancelled trains.

For today, (Fri., Jan. 5) Metro-North is operating a reduced weekday schedule with some combined and cancelled trains due to the impact of the winter storm. See https://t.co/mXgDcEMVix. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) January 5, 2018

The Long Island Rail Road is experiencing 15-minute delays across the board.

For the latest service updates please monitor https://t.co/Y0rGp0G1gO and follow us on Twitter and Facebook or download the LIRR TrainTime app. For info on how winter weather affects LIRR service, click on attached link. — LIRR (@LIRR) January 5, 2018

NJ TRANSIT cross-honoring remains in effect. PATH trains are on or close to schedule.

Normal service is expected to resume Friday for New York City ferries, but the Seastreak ferry will remain suspended through Sunday.

Blizzard 2018: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips

On the roads, there are speed restrictions at all of the major elevated roadways such as the George Washington Bridge, the Verrazano Bridge and East River crossings as well as the Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge crossing.

Thursday night, a LIRR train was no match for the frozen temperatures when passengers became stuck as the train stalled.

“I was just on the train for two and a half hours,” one man said. “We were stuck on a train that needed to push another train out of the way.”

Crews worked to constantly clean snow from the stations and the tracks, deploying deicing equipment to clear the path for service.

With the freezing temperatures comes a concern for both Metro-North and the LIRR over broken rails and switch failures.

The MTA is also utilizing chains on city buses to avoid slipping.