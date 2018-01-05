NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Train commuters into New York are bracing for a second round of track repairs at Penn Station that will cause the cancellation of some trains and the re-routing of others.

The schedule changes beginning Monday won’t be as widespread as those that occurred during the summer, but they will last longer — until late May.

Amtrak embarked on the accelerated repair schedule last year after two derailments and other problems highlighted the station’s aging infrastructure.

The two-month summertime repair project targeted an area of the station fed by the Hudson River tunnel, where numerous tracks crisscross to feed into 21 platforms. The work was predicted to create a “summer of hell” for commuters by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but the disruptions turned out to be not as dire as predicted.

This time, Amtrak will demolish and replace two tracks, and replace components in an area where Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road trains are shifted east to Sunnyside Yards in Queens.

Beginning Monday, New Jersey Transit will terminate and originate one morning and one evening train at Hoboken and one in each period at Newark Penn Station. One evening outbound train will be canceled.

The Long Island Rail Road says it will reroute five morning and three evening trains to accommodate the work. To compensate, the LIRR will add two post-rush hour trains in the morning and three in the evening.

Amtrak also is making changes including canceling two trains between New York and Washington, D.C.

See the revised schedule:

Amtrak cancelled Northeast Regional Trains 110 from Washington, D.C. (WAS) to New York Penn Station (NYP) and 127 from NYP to WAS

Northbound Keystone Train 640 is terminating at Newark Penn Station

Southbound Keystone Train 643 is originating at Newark Penn Station

Southbound Train 173 is stopping at Newark Airport

Southbound Trains 129, 193 and 653 are all having earlier departure times.

Train 170 is also departing WAS early, is stopping at North Philadelphia and Cornwells Heights and resuming its schedule from Trenton

