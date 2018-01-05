1010 WINS-After successfully responding to an emergency call, this Southport, NC firefighter couldn’t resist joining on the fun when he saw some kids sledding in the fresh snow.
The Southport Fire Department says in a Facebook post that the engine crew was driving near the waterfront after clearing a gas leak call and noticed a group of kids sledding down a hill at the city’s community building. So Firefighter Madison Drew decided to hop on one of the kids’ sleds and slide down the hill.
“The kids and Madison truly enjoyed it,” the post read, although we think he needs to work on his dismount.
Watch the full video and see photos below!
