COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The massive winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on some parts of Long Island has claimed two lives.

Two men, both in their mid-50s, died in Suffolk County after suffering heart attacks while shoveling snow.

Suffolk County officials planned for the storm and its aftermath for days in advance, but even County Executive Steve Bellone admits it was worse than they expected.

Sayville saw 16 inches of snow, 14 inches fell in Patchogue, and Medford got about a foot.

“We got hit pretty hard, more than predicted,” Bellone told 1010 WINS. “It came down very rapidly with the high winds, very difficult storm.”

The snow made navigating the roads difficult for many drivers. Bellone said they had more than 100 calls from stranded motorists.

Bellone is urging drivers to be careful throughout the weekend. Although the major roads are cleared, some streets remain treacherous.

“The challenge for us now is we have these extreme low temperatures. Secondary roads and tertiary roads that still have snow and ice on them, those are just freezing over and we’re going to be hitting them hard today but at those low temperatures you’re going to have minimal impact on trying to get those roads down to asphalt.”

Most schools were closed for the day Friday as cleanup continues.