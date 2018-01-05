NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Residents around the Tri-State are digging out Friday after a massive winter storm dumped heavy snow across the area.

Mounds of snow could be seen piled up as plows throughout New York City continue to make their way through snow packed streets.

Navigating the snow and ice is not only tough for drivers, but also pedestrians.

“It’s dangerous, very dangerous,” one woman told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “I almost fell.”

Snow Update: DSNY salt spreaders & plows will continue working tonight. ❄️ Be aware, treated streets may not show blacktop. ❄️ Driving conditions may be difficult, take public transportation if you can. ❄️ Snow laborers should report Friday. Info: https://t.co/XtvoLw7bS2 pic.twitter.com/1WvcD9SpCS — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 5, 2018

“There’s ice, you slide on black ice, so I’m safer in the street,” another man said.

In the city, there are speed restrictions at all of the major elevated roadways such as the George Washington Bridge, the Verrazano Bridge and East River crossings as well as the Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge crossing.

In New Jersey, the state’s major highways are down to pavement, however motorists are advised to use caution because of icy spots.

Speeds have been reduced on the Betsy Ross, Commodore Barry, Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman bridges.

City schools are open Friday but other schools around the Tri-State area are closed or have delayed openings.

