Bitter Cold After Snowstorm: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Filed Under:Local TV, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least nine people have been injured after carbon monoxide filled a home in Yonkers.

Three apartments had to be evacuated.

There are reports that a 10-year-old child fell and hit his head after being poisoned by the gas and another teen also passed out.

Police say none of the injuries are considered life threatening.

On Thursday, a 13-year-old girl was killed and more than 40 other people, including 27 police officer, were sickened when carbon monoxide fumes filled an apartment building in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch