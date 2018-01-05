YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least nine people have been injured after carbon monoxide filled a home in Yonkers.
Three apartments had to be evacuated.
There are reports that a 10-year-old child fell and hit his head after being poisoned by the gas and another teen also passed out.
Police say none of the injuries are considered life threatening.
On Thursday, a 13-year-old girl was killed and more than 40 other people, including 27 police officer, were sickened when carbon monoxide fumes filled an apartment building in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.