BOGOTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Bergen County, New Jersey are on the hunt for a driver they say left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.
Prosecutors say police in Moonachie received a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Route 46 East near Industrial Avenue just before 6 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Brian Rossi of Teaneck lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Rossi’s injuries were consistent with having been struck by multiple vehicles, all of which fled east on Route 46.
Anyone with information regarding this hit and run collision is requested to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595, or the Moonachie Police Department at 201-641-9100. All calls will remain confidential.