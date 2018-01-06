NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City couple is hoping for the public’s help finding their missing puppy, Lily.
Meredith McNaughton told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria she and her fiancé left the 1-year-old Shih Tzu-Maltese mix with a dog walker for the Christmas holiday while they visited her family in New Orleans.
She said the dog walker was walking five dogs in Canarsie, when she fainted. Three of the dogs ran away, two were later recovered, but not Lily.
McNaughton said she’s hoping someone has the puppy.
“Lilly is an extremely friendly, very cute, not scary dog for somebody to pick up. And if you kind of called her, she would come right over,” she said. “She’s a city dog, so – and she likes people.”
The couple is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to Lily’s safe return. She has white, black and gray coloring and weighs approximately 9 pounds.