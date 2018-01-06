NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke, brother of Dick Van Dyke, has died, CBS News reports. He was 86.
Van Dyke’s family confirmed his passing Friday to CBS Affiliate WCIA, in the actor’s native Illinois.
He was best known as the lead or second banana in TV series like “Coach” and “My Mother the Car,” as well as his guest appearances on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
Born and raised in Danville, Illi., Van Dyke started in stand-up before appearing on his brother’s series in the early 1960s. He would also make regular appearances on “The Judy Garland Show,” “The Ed Sullivan Show” and other variety showcases, and was featured in “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” and the John Wayne comedy “McLintock!”
Van Dyke earned four Emmy Award nominations for his role as assistant coach Luther Van Dam on the long-running ABC comedy “Coach.”