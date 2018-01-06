CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jerry Van Dyke, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke, brother of Dick Van Dyke, has died, CBS News reports. He was 86.

Van Dyke’s family confirmed his passing Friday to CBS Affiliate WCIA, in the actor’s native Illinois.

More From CBS News

He was best known as the lead or second banana in TV series like “Coach” and “My Mother the Car,” as well as his guest appearances on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Born and raised in Danville, Illi., Van Dyke started in stand-up before appearing on his brother’s series in the early 1960s. He would also make regular appearances on “The Judy Garland Show,” “The Ed Sullivan Show” and other variety showcases, and was featured in “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” and the John Wayne comedy “McLintock!”

Van Dyke earned four Emmy Award nominations for his role as assistant coach Luther Van Dam on the long-running ABC comedy “Coach.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch