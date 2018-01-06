NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens man is accused of bringing a loaded, stolen handgun to John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Port Authority Police said the weapon was wrapped inside the man’s coat and placed on a conveyor belt at a security checkpoint in Terminal 4. A Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the gun through an X-ray machine around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six rounds, including one in the chamber, police said. The gun was reported stolen in George on November 17, 2011.
Police said 61-year-old George Vasquez, of Queen, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
It was the first gun caught at a New York airport in 2018, according to TSA.