NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens man is accused of bringing a loaded, stolen handgun to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Port Authority Police said the weapon was wrapped inside the man’s coat and placed on a conveyor belt at a security checkpoint in Terminal 4. A Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the gun through an X-ray machine around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

gunpapdarrest Queens Man Accused Of Bringing Loaded, Stolen Handgun To JFK Airport

(Credit: Transportation Security Administration)

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six rounds, including one in the chamber, police said. The gun was reported stolen in George on November 17, 2011.

Police said 61-year-old George Vasquez, of Queen, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

It was the first gun caught at a New York airport in 2018, according to TSA.

