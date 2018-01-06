CBS 2Mega Millions jackpot increases ahead of July 8 drawing (credit: 1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore […]
Filed Under:Fordham, Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say may have stolen from a teenager who was sleeping on the subway in November.

The NYPD says the 18-year-old victim fell asleep while on a northbound number 4 train in the Bronx.

When he woke up, police say he noticed his cell phone and credit card were missing.

Investigators say a man captured in a surveillance photo used the stolen credit card to buy more than $500 worth of stolen merchandise from a Walgreens and Marshalls in the Fordham section.

The suspect is described as a black male, 50-60 years of age, dark complexion, last seen wearing an orange Kangol hat and a red leather jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

