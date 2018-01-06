NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say may have stolen from a teenager who was sleeping on the subway in November.
The NYPD says the 18-year-old victim fell asleep while on a northbound number 4 train in the Bronx.
When he woke up, police say he noticed his cell phone and credit card were missing.
Investigators say a man captured in a surveillance photo used the stolen credit card to buy more than $500 worth of stolen merchandise from a Walgreens and Marshalls in the Fordham section.
The suspect is described as a black male, 50-60 years of age, dark complexion, last seen wearing an orange Kangol hat and a red leather jacket.
