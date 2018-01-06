NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released surveillance video of two men accused of shooting and killing a man in Brooklyn.
Police say just after midnight on December 20th, two men began firing shots outside 160 Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg.
Investigators say 19-year-old Jose Osorio died after he was shot in the leg and back.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and survived.
Police say the shooters took off in a white sedan.
