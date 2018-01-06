Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released surveillance video of two men accused of shooting and killing a man in Brooklyn.

Police say just after midnight on December 20th, two men began firing shots outside 160 Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jose Osorio died after he was shot in the leg and back.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and survived.

Police say the shooters took off in a white sedan.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

